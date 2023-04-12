Illegal constructions: HMDA demolishes six under-construction villas near Ibrahim Cheruvu

HMDA along with officials of Manikonda Municipality, Narsingi Police and Irrigation Department demolished the illegal constructions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:35 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday demolished six under-construction villas near Ibrahim Cheruvu. These structures were being built in the buffer zone of Ibrahim Cheruvu in survey numbers 53 and 54, said HMDA in a press release.

The HMDA along with officials of Manikonda Municipality, Narsingi Police and Irrigation Department demolished the illegal constructions.

“We had already served notices to stop the construction activity but some people continued the construction and were selling it as lake view villas. The demolition has been done as per norms,” said a HMDA official.