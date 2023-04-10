29 officials penalised for delaying TS-bPASS applications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: For delaying the processing of applications filed under Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), penalties were levied on 29 officials including four Municipal Commissioners and 25 scrutiny officers.

The District Collectors were instructed to impose penalties of Rs 3,000 on each official.

The State government verified the TS-bPASS applications processed from January 2023 to March 2023 and observed that there is an extreme delay by these 29 officials to process the applications and imposed penalties.

So far penalties have been levied nine times since the commencement of TS-bPASS in the year 2020 and 90 officials have been imposed with Rs.2.52 lakh penalty.

The Telangana government had enacted TS-bPASS Act 2020 for processing hassle-free building permissions online and to facilitate building approvals to citizens in an objective and time-bound manner. However, it has come to the notice of the State government that, in municipalities, municipal corporations and HMDA there is an extreme delay by some officers in processing applications.

Following this, the State government is monitoring the disposal of TS-bPASS applications and advised the District Collectors to review the approval process more frequently so that delays do not occur in future.