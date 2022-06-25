Illegal hookah bar raided in Ghaziabad; 19 arrested

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:47 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police have arrested 19 people during a raid at an illegally run hookah bar in this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the said hookah bar was found being operated at Urban Terrace restaurant in Indirapuram. Hookahs and other material were also seized in large numbers, he added.

“Around seven hookahs, one packet of coal, seven chilams and several packets of different kinds of flavours used in the hookah were seized,” the official added.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested all the accused.

The accused were identified as Vikas, Sandeep Singh, Alok, Aman, Aasif, Sumit, Sonu, aakib, shivam, Aman, Jatin, hussain, Sohail, Ankur meena, Dinesh Kumar, Zubair, Aaiq, Suhail and Shivam.