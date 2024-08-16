IMA Khammam appeals public to support doctors’ strike on Saturday

Following a call by the IMA national body, the services would be withdrawn for 24-hours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 05:53 PM

Khammam: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Khammam chapter president Dr K Narayana Rao informed that outpatient services at all the hospitals in the district would be stalled on Saturday in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in West Bengal.

Following a call by the IMA national body, the services would be withdrawn for 24-hours. The rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was an attack against humanity and womanhood, he said.

Dr. Narayana Rao said the alleged indifferent attitude of the West Bengal government and the attack on the medical college aims at protecting the accused in the incident. The fight for justice for the victim would continue until the accused were punished severely. Everyone concerned should take part in the protest rallies, he added.