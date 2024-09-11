IMA Nizamabad chapter observes ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’

IMA Nizamabad chapter distributed leaflets with information about preventing suicides among people, including train passengers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 08:49 PM

IMA Nizamabad chapter distributed leaflets with information about preventing suicides among people, including train passengers.

Nizamabad: The Indian Medical Association, Nizamabad Chapter, IMA Telangana State Mental Health Committee and Indian Psychiatric Society under the auspices of the morning walkers on Wednesday organised the ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’ at the Old Collector Ground premises.

Speaking on the occasion Indian Psychiatric Society Telangana Chapter former president Dr. Y Sridhar Raju said young people were losing life due to mental illness and committing suicide in a fit of rage. “If a child has psychiatric issues, their parents can identify it and consult psychiatrists and get appropriate treatment and advice,”he said.

World Suicide Prevention Day serves as a reminder that mental health matters and that suicide was preventable, said Dr. George Reddy. State General Secretary of Indian Psychiatric Society & State Convener of IMA Mental Health Committee Dr. Vishal Akula said if an individual develops thoughts of suicide, family members or friends should identify them early and counsel him.

“A short conversation with another person can sometimes be enough to make the difference between life and death for them. In order to get rid of mental stress and pain, one should have good nutrition, exercise every day, do yoga and stay away from drugs,”he said.

IMA Nizamabad chapter distributed leaflets with information about preventing suicides among people, including train passengers. IMA State President Dr. Damodar Rao, Chief Secretary Dr. K. Srisailam, treasurer Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Y. Sridhar Raju, Dr. Karunakar, Dr. Chakrapani, Jeevan Rao, JCI members and others participated in the event.