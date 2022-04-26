IMD issues heatwave alert in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:28 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: With temperatures soaring high across the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for the next two days.

According to the forecast, the temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius at isolated places in Telangana between April 26 and April 28.

Though light to moderate rain or thundershowers is predicted, the temperature might cross 41 degree Celsius and may reach 45 degree Celsius in over 10 districts. In Hyderabad, the mercury could be between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while on Thursday and Friday people may experience scorching heat with temperatures touching 41 to 45 degrees Celsius.

“Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2°C to 4°C at isolated pockets over Telangana,” IMD stated adding that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.

The highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Monday. The city has also been experiencing a temperature rise. The highest temperature recorded on Monday in Hyderabad was 40 degree Celsius