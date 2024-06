IMD issues heavy rain alert for Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 08:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, in its five-day weather forecast released on Monday, said that Hyderabad and a majority of the districts in the State will receive extensive rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. On Monday, rains battered Kapra, Ghatkesar, Cherlapally and neighbouring areas. While Ghatkesar received a record 90.5 mm of rainfall, the regions in Kapra received 60.5 mm within a span of a few hours on Monday evening.

Several areas under Kapra and Cherlapally, including Dammaiguda, Nagaram, ECIL, Jawahar Nagar, Bollaraum, Alwal and Moula Ali witnessed heavy rains on Monday evening. However, rather strangely, several nearby areas such as RK Puram, Trimulgherry, Safilguda, Malkajgiri etc reported only light showers.

Several districts in the State, including Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Medak, and Sangareddy also received rains on Monday.

According to the IMD-Hyderabad five-day forecast, widespread rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected in several districts, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.