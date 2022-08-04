IMD issues rain alert for Hyderabad during next 3 hours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:16 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) on Thursday issued a light to moderate thunderstorm with rain alert, asking people to plan their commute accordingly.

In a release issued at 11:15 am, the weather agency said that rains are very likely to occur in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Adilabad, Nirmal, Yadadri, and Nagarkurnool districts during the next three hours.

“Light to moderate rains and thundershowers along with very intense spells (2-4 mm/hr) are very likely to occur in most parts of the city during the next three to four hours,” said Dr. K Nagaratna, Director, IMD-H.

Individual private weather observers on Twitter too have issued alerts. Telangana Weatherman, one such handle, said: “Rains from Medchal spreading into Hyderabad. Rains will first start in Kapra, Dammaiguda, Alwal, Nagaram belt, and later into other parts of the city in the next one hour.”

Another private observer issued a heavy rain alert for the entire Hyderabad in the next one to two hours.