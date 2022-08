| Imd Issues Red Alert For Northern Telangana For Next Two Days Moderate Rains In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:33 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts to northern districts of Telangana on August 8 and 9. The orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall while the red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall.

“The current situation is due to the low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts,” said IMD.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the State on Sunday as well. An orange alert has been issued to the districts including Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal(Rural),Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, and Siddipet . A yellow alert indicating heavy rains has been issued in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Kamareddy districts.

For Hyderabad, the Met Office forecasted light to moderate rains with chances of intense spells and thunderstorms at times, during the next two days.

Forecast for the next two days

August 8:

A red alert has been issued in districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam.

An orange alert has been issued to Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) districts and a yellow alert is issued in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

August 9:

A red alert has been issued in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal districts and a orange alert is issued to districts including Nizamabad, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sirsilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Kamareddy.

Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) and Janagaon districts were issued yellow alerts.

