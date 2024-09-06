IMD, NRSC officials visit Mulugu forest to analyse reasons behind uprooting of trees

Mulugu: Ten teams consisting of officials from Meteorological Department and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) on Friday visited Mulugu to analyze the reason behind the uprooting of over 70,000 trees following a huge gale and a sudden cloud burst in the Eturnagaram forest region between Thadvai and Medaram on August 31.

The team of officers would be thoroughly investigating the causes of the natural calamity and submit the report to the government.

The forest technical team collected the evidence of what happened that day based on meteorological and satellite data. It is estimated that more than 70,000 huge trees were uprooted in 204 hectares of forest region between Thadvai and Medaram.

The officials said though cloud bursts have been reported from places like Himachal Pradesh, they have not come across damage to the forest on such a large extent of land.

Several types of trees, including valuable and medicinal plants spread over 200 hectares were uprooted, the officials said, adding that a detailed study would be conducted to analyze the reason behind the destruction.