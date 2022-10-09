IMD predicts heavy rains in Hyderabad; yellow alert issued

Hyderabad: After heavy downpour in the western parts of Hyderabad disrupted normal life on Saturday, leading to severe hardships for late evening commuters, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert in the city for next three days, indicating similar rainfall.

According to A Sravani, Scientist C Incharge, at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, heavy rains would continue in the city the next one week due to the prevailing low level South-Easterlies (cold winds from south-east) over the state. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in parts of the city for next three days.

As per the data from Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the western parts of Hyderabad on Saturday recorded the highest rainfall, with areas including Shaikpet (160.3mm), Madhapur (128.3 mm), and Jubilee hills (115 mm), crossing 100 mm mark. However, there was not a drop of rain in the central and eastern parts of the city.

However, on Sunday, no major rainfall was recorded in the city till around 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain forecast was also given to Telangana, with IMD issuing a yellow alert to the entire State for the next three days. A few districts also received heavy showers on Sunday with Duggondi in Warangal recording the highest rainfall at 113.5 mm, followed by Dudyal at Vikarabad at 42.3 mm and Laxmidevipeta at Warangal at 37.3 mm.