Hyderabad rains: Four gates of Twin reservoir lifted

Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has kept four gates of Osman Sagar open up to two feet and two gates of Himayat Sagar up to one feet. The gates have been kept open as the city and its outskirts has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for the past few days

The water level at Osman Sagar reached its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 ft on Sunday too. The water level at this reservoir touched the FTL on Thursday and there was hardly any difference in the levels since then. Osman Sagar on Sunday received 900 cusecs of inflow and 952 cusecs was the recorded outflow.

Meanwhile, the water level at Himayat Sagar was recorded at 1,763 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet. It received 600 cusecs of inflows and the outflow was recorded at 686 cusecs.