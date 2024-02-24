IMD predicts scattered rainfall in Telangana over next three days

According to IMD’s zone-wise forecast for Hyderabad, the city can expect a “generally cloudy sky” for the next three days, with a chance of scattered and light rainfall

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 07:29 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Following a spell of scorching heat last week, relief seems to be in sight for residents of Hyderabad and parts of Telangana as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts scattered rainfall over the next three days.

According to IMD’s zone-wise forecast for Hyderabad, the city can expect a “generally cloudy sky” for the next three days, with a chance of scattered and light rainfall or drizzle, along with mist or haze, during the morning hours.

Also Read Summer may hit Hyderabad early

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city reached 33 degrees Celsius. A decrease of two degrees Celsius is forecasted over the next three days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a warning for isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in several districts of Telangana, including KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy. A Yellow alert has been issued for these areas for the next three days.

According to the IMD’s report, this weather phenomenon is attributed to the convergence of Easterlies and moisture pull from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in thunderstorms.

“Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers very likely to occur at ISOLATED places over Telangana,” the weather forecast from IMD stated. Following this period of scattered rainfall, mostly dry weather is anticipated to prevail in the State.