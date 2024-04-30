Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Hyderabad under orange alert as May brings intense heat

The alert, spanning till Sunday, warns of a surge in average maximum temperatures, expected to range between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 30 April 2024, 06:42 PM
Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: As May sets in, Hyderabad finds itself under an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad.

The alert, spanning till Sunday, warns of a surge in average maximum temperatures, expected to range between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius.

The city has already felt the heat, with several areas recording scorching temperatures. On Tuesday, Ziaguda registered 43.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Rein Bazar at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Langar Houz and Madhapur also experienced high temperatures, hitting 43 degrees Celsius each. However, relief may be on the horizon. Officials from the IMD-Hyderabad predict a drop in temperatures along with the possibility of rains during the third week of May.

