Intense heatwave to grip Telangana this week, yellow and orange alerts issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for April 29 and 30, indicating a heatwave warning, while an orange alert has been issued for May 1.

28 April 2024

Hyderabad: Severe heatwave conditions are set to persist in Telangana for the next seven days, with temperatures soaring between 41 to 45 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, most parts of the State continued to record temperatures exceeding 45 degrees degree C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for April 29 and 30, indicating a heatwave warning, while an orange alert has been issued for May 1, signaling high heatwave conditions. The scorching weather is expected to continue until May 4.

The forecast by IMD Hyderabad on Monday stated, “Heat wave condition likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.” Despite the intense heat, isolated scattered rains are forecasted for April 29 and 30 across the State, offering some temporary respite from the blistering temperatures.

In Hyderabad, however, a slight relief is anticipated with temperatures predicted to range between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius during this period. On Sunday, the city recorded temperature at 41.8 degree Celsius.

Temperatures recorded on Sunday:

Madugulapally, Nalgonda – 45.4

Aswapuram, Bhadradri Kothagudem – 45.3

Mangapet, Mulugu – 45.3 Pangal

Wanparthy – 45.1 Velgatoor

Jagtial – 45 GHMC (degree C)

Bahadurpura – 43.1 Khairatabad

Bandlaguda, Charminar – 43

Maredpally – 42.8

Musheerabad – 42.8

Shaikpet – 42.6