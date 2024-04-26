Rapid rise in mercury: Hyderabad’s six localities cross 42°C mark before noon

Miyapur emerged as the hottest spot, recording a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Borabanda at 42.5 degrees Celsius.
Reports from weather monitoring stations indicated that six localities recorded temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius by mid-morning.
Miyapur emerged as the hottest spot, recording a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Borabanda at 42.5 degrees Celsius and Shaikpet at 42.4 degrees Celsius. Balaji Nagar in Kukatpally and Aadharsh Nagar in Quthbullapur both experienced 42.4 degrees Celsius, while the University of Hyderabad area recorded 42 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists predict that temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day, reaching their peak across the city. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated as the intense heat persists.