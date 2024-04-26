Rapid rise in mercury: Hyderabad’s six localities cross 42°C mark before noon

| Rapid Rise In Mercury Hyderabads Six Localities Cross 42c Mark Before Noon

Miyapur emerged as the hottest spot, recording a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Borabanda at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a rapid rise in temperatures early on Friday morning, with localities registering scorching mercury levels as early as 11:00 am.

Reports from weather monitoring stations indicated that six localities recorded temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius by mid-morning. Miyapur emerged as the hottest spot, recording a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Borabanda at 42.5 degrees Celsius and Shaikpet at 42.4 degrees Celsius. Balaji Nagar in Kukatpally and Aadharsh Nagar in Quthbullapur both experienced 42.4 degrees Celsius, while the University of Hyderabad area recorded 42 degrees Celsius. Also Read IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions over South Peninsular India including Telangana

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at air-cooler shop in Kukatpally Meteorologists predict that temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day, reaching their peak across the city. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated as the intense heat persists.