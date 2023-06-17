| Immerse Yourself In The Beauty Of Ladakh With Irctc Exotic Tour Package

IRCTC Exotic tour package offers a six-night and seven-day itinerary, including visits to Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk, and Pangong.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a budget-friendly Ladakh tour package for its travellers. This package offers a six-night and seven-day itinerary, including visits to Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk, and Pangong. The departure dates for this tour are as follows: August 1 to 7, August 18 to 24, and September 1 to 7.

Package cost

Single: 66800

Twin: 61900

Triple: 61300

Child (5–11) with bed: 60000

Child (5–11) without bed: 55200

Itinerary

Day 1: Mumbai-Leh

Day 2: Leh– Sham Valley-Leh (75 km, 2 hours one way)

Day 3: Leh-Nubra

Day 4: Nubra, Turtuk, Nubra

Day 5: Nubra Valley-Pangong

Day 6: Pangong-Leh via Changla

Day 7: Leh-Mumbai

Interested people can book tickets at tinyurl.com/SCZBGO6.

For more details, visit www.irctctourism.com.