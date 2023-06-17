Immerse yourself in the beauty of Ladakh with IRCTC Exotic tour package

IRCTC Exotic tour package offers a six-night and seven-day itinerary, including visits to Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk, and Pangong.
Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a budget-friendly Ladakh tour package for its travellers. This package offers a six-night and seven-day itinerary, including visits to Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk, and Pangong. The departure dates for this tour are as follows: August 1 to 7, August 18 to 24, and September 1 to 7.
Package cost
Single: 66800
Twin: 61900
Triple: 61300
Child (5–11) with bed: 60000
Child (5–11) without bed: 55200
Itinerary
Day 1: Mumbai-Leh
Day 2: Leh– Sham Valley-Leh (75 km, 2 hours one way)
Day 3: Leh-Nubra
Day 4: Nubra, Turtuk, Nubra
Day 5: Nubra Valley-Pangong
Day 6: Pangong-Leh via Changla
Day 7: Leh-Mumbai
Interested people can book tickets at tinyurl.com/SCZBGO6.
For more details, visit www.irctctourism.com.