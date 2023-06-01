IRCTC Nepal Tour Package: Check Details, Cost, Itinerary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) never disappoints travelers by offering friendly and accommodating tour packages. IRCTC announced that they are planning a Nepal tour package, with the journey commencing from Delhi at an affordable price. “Spend a satisfying vacation in Nepal with visits to splendid temples, stupas, and other tourist attractions on the Best of Nepal #tour,” tweeted IRCTC.

The package is affordable and includes a comprehensive itinerary, promising tourists all the basic amenities and comfort. The tour will begin on June 20, 2023, and last for five nights and six days. Tourists will spend three nights in Kathmandu and two nights in Pokhara. The maximum number of people allowed on the tour is 30.

The package will cover major tourist spots in Kathmandu and Pokhara, including:

Pashupatinath Temple

Patan Durbar Square

Swayambhunath Stupa

Manakamana Temple

The tourists who are interested can book their tickets on tinyurl.com/KAT7POK

Check out the travel plan:

Day 1: The tourist will depart from Delhi Airport at 7.50 am, land at Kathmandu International Airport at 9.50 am, and check into a hotel in Kathmandu.

Day 2: After breakfast, the tourists will visit the Pashupatinath Temple, Patan Durbar Square, the Tibetan Refugee Centre, and the Swayambhunath Stupa before returning to the hotel.

Day 3: After breakfast, the tourists will go to Pokhara and visit the Manokamana Temple on the way.

Day 4: The tourists will go to Sarangkot to see the sunrise in the Himalayas. After breakfast, tourists will go to Bindhyabasini Mandir, later to Devi’s Falls and Gupteshwor Mahadev Cave, and return to the hotel.

Day 5: After breakfast, tourists will check out of the hotel and return to Kathmandu, where they will spend the rest of the day.

Day 6: Go to the Kathmandu International Airport and board the flight and will arrive in Delhi at 12:25 pm.

Check out the package price

Single Occupancy: Rs 47900

Double Occupancy: Rs 38700

Triple Occupancy: Rs 38700

Child with extra bed (5-11 years): Rs 27500

Child without extra bed (5-11 years): Rs 25000