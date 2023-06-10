Saturday, Jun 10, 2023
This vacation package includes visits to Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The trip will last 8 nights and 9 days and will begin on June 28

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12:35 PM, Sat - 10 June 23
IRCTC announces Punya Kshetra Yatra; check details

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will never upset travelers by offering budget-friendly tourist packages. The IRCTC announced the “Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri, Kashi – Ayodhya” tour package by Bharat Gaurav Tourists Train. This vacation package includes visits to Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The trip will last 8 nights and 9 days and will begin on June 28.

Puri: Lord Jagannath Temple
Konark: Sun Temple and Beach
Gaya: Vishnu Pada Temple
Varanasi: Kashi Viswanath Temple and Corridor; Kashi Vishalakshi; and Annapurna Devi Temple. Evening Ganga Aarti
Ayodhya: Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi, and Aarati at the Sarayu River
Pryagraj: Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir, and Shankar Viman Mandapam

The boarding and deboarding stations are Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti, and Vizianagaram.

Tour Package

Category      Double/ Triple Share    Child (5-11 year)
Economy             Rs. 15,075/-                       Rs. 14,070/-
Standard              Rs. 23,875/-                      Rs. 22,695/-
Comfort                Rs. 31,260/-                      Rs. 29,845/-

Interested people can book tickets on tinyurl.com/SCZBGO6 and www.irctctourism.com. For more details, visit irctctourism.com

