IRCTC announces Punya Kshetra Yatra; check details

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will never upset travelers by offering budget-friendly tourist packages. The IRCTC announced the “Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri, Kashi – Ayodhya” tour package by Bharat Gaurav Tourists Train. This vacation package includes visits to Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The trip will last 8 nights and 9 days and will begin on June 28.
Puri: Lord Jagannath Temple
Konark: Sun Temple and Beach
Gaya: Vishnu Pada Temple
Varanasi: Kashi Viswanath Temple and Corridor; Kashi Vishalakshi; and Annapurna Devi Temple. Evening Ganga Aarti
Ayodhya: Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi, and Aarati at the Sarayu River
Pryagraj: Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir, and Shankar Viman Mandapam
The boarding and deboarding stations are Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti, and Vizianagaram.
Tour Package
Category Double/ Triple Share Child (5-11 year)
Economy Rs. 15,075/- Rs. 14,070/-
Standard Rs. 23,875/- Rs. 22,695/-
Comfort Rs. 31,260/- Rs. 29,845/-
Interested people can book tickets on tinyurl.com/SCZBGO6 and www.irctctourism.com. For more details, visit irctctourism.com