Impact of Inflation on Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Inflation is the rate at which the level of prices for goods and services rises over time. It is a key economic indicator of a currency’s decrease in purchasing power over time. Inflation can significantly affect various aspects of an economy, including bank interest rates and consumer spending. If you are planning to open a fixed deposit (FD) in these times of steep inflation and are wondering if it makes good financial sense, read on to find out how inflation impacts bank FD interest rates and what it means for investors.

How does Inflation Affect Fixed Deposit Interest Rates?

Over time, inflation reduces the real value of money, which means that a certain amount of money today will have a lower purchasing power in future.

As inflation erodes the purchasing power of money, it also affects the value of fixed deposit interest income. This is because the interest rate banks and financial institutions pay on fixed deposits may be lower than the rate of inflation. This will result in a decrease in the real value of the deposit over time.

To regulate inflation in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) makes changes to the repo rate. The repo rate is essentially the interest rate charged by the RBI when commercial banks borrow money from it. When the repo rate is hiked, borrowing from the RBI becomes more expensive for commercial banks. Accordingly, banks may pass on the increase to retail customers or investors by raising the lending rates. Such change would in turn increase the cost of borrowing for people. Likewise, any corresponding increase in the rate of deposits – recurring or fixed deposit – could benefit the investors. Thus, the repo rate is inextricably linked to loan and deposit interest rates offered by commercial banks to its retail investors.

The Impact Of Inflation On Fixed Deposit Investment Returns

As elucidated above, it is essential to bear the impact of inflation in mind while calculating returns over time. Speaking of FDs, bank FD rates are generally not high enough to beat inflation. Moreover, on deducting taxes on the interest income, returns on the FD may even fall below the rate of inflation. This is particularly the case with long-term FDs. Since the rate of interest on an FD is predetermined and remains same all through the tenure, it is advisable to invest in short-term FDs to take advantage of constantly changing interest rates. A short-term FD depositor in the lower tax slab is far less likely to be affected by inflation.

Factors that Affect The Impact Of Inflation On Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

Tenure of the fixed deposit: The impact of inflation on FD interest rates could vary depending on the tenure of the deposit. Longer tenures may provide higher returns, but they can also be more vulnerable to the impact of inflation.

The interest rate offered by banks: The interest rate offered by banks and financial institutions could affect the impact of inflation on FD interest rates. Higher interest rates may provide better protection against the impact of inflation, but they may also be hard to come by.

Conclusion

Inflation and bank FD rates are thus intertwined. Staying updated with latest bank policies and regulations, planning in advance, and choosing short-term FDs and renewing those regularly can help you make the most of your fixed deposit while mitigating the impact of inflation on it.