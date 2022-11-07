Bandhan Bank launches special limited-period FD; check interest rate & tenure

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: Banking and financial services company Bandhan Bank has unveiled a special limited-period fixed deposits scheme. Under the special FD, the bank will offer interest rates of 7.5 per cent and 8 per cent for the general public and senior citizens, respectively.

The new interest rates are applicable on retail deposits below Rs 2 crore for a tenure of 600 days.

Visit https://bandhanbank.com/rates- charges for more details about the interest rate.

Besides the 600-day tenure, the bank also offers multiple FDs for various tenures to its investors. The interest rates for these FDs range between 3% and 8 %.

Apart from the Bandhan Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, and Suryodaya Small Finance bank are some of the entities that offer an interest rate of 8% or over 8% for senior citizens.

Bandhan Bank took to Twitter to share the details of the new scheme.

Bandhan Bank, founded in 2015, serves over 2.77 crore customers with its vast network of 5,646 banking outlets across India. It was the first-ever microfinance institution to become a full-fledged commercial bank.