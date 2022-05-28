Imperial Power fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Satish Narredu-trained Imperial Power looks unbeatable in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres, terms for 3 year old horses, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mount View 1, Regal Force 2, Knotty In Blue 3

2. Capri Girl 1, Divine Blessings 2, She’s All Class 3

3. Crown Consort 1, Swift 2, Forseti 3

4. Hope Island 1, Tifanny 2, Southern Power 3

5. Nikolina 1, Arrowette 2, Disruptor 3

6. Imperial Power 1, Once You Go Black 2, Philosophy 3

7. Ashwa Bravo 1, Forest Flame 2, Taimur 3

8. Imperial Blue 1, Spectacular 2, Baltimore 3

9. Mark One 1, Able One 2, Air Display 3

Day’s Best: Imperial Power.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

