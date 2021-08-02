Impetus on cleaner lakes in Hyderabad

State initiates civic works with sewage diversion to reduce water pollution in lakes as primary objective

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: A series of measures to reduce the pollution in waterbodies is underway in different parts of the city. With sewage diversion to reduce water pollution in lakes as the primary objective, civic works have been initiated by the State government.

As on date, works to restore the urban lakes that are polluted due to rampant urbanisation are underway at 19 lakes falling under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Two works are being executed with an estimate of Rs 279.78 crore.

One of the major issues impacting waterbodies is also being resolved with implementation of the Dial a Septic Tank service. The 87 new vehicles (septic tankers) are transporting the faecal matter and treating it at the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant near Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal. As a part of the exercise more than 80 unregulated private desludging operators were empanelled and licensed.

Joining hands with the State government’s efforts, private companies have also chipped in and adopted 10 lakes in the city.

Presently, the sewerage diversion works are in progress at Durgam Cheruvu and the works to stop sewage inflow into Barla Kunta Lake, Gachibowli have been completed. Ramammakunta Lake in Gachibowli will also be rejuvenated. The National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management is planning to develop the lake into a joggers park.

Another major step taken to rejuvenate city lakes is sanctioning of Rs 94.17 crore to develop 63 lakes, by the GHMC. The works include prevention of pollutants into the water body, fencing around the lake boundary and greenery development among others.

Recently the work pertaining to removal of water hyacinth was entrusted to the agencies with a contract period of three years. Administrative sanction of Rs 10.51 crore has been accorded and the onus of ensuring the lakes remain free of hyacinth now lies with agencies.

“At major lakes we are planning to install floating trash collectors,” said an official from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department.

At the Hussain Sagar, a floating boom barrier was recently installed in Picket Nala to prevent the flow of trash into the water body. Officials said periodic inspections were being carried out at the Sewage Treatment Plant.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .