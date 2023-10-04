Imran Khan lost weight in jail, claims sister Aleema Khan

By PTI Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Lahore: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has lost weight in jail and he is not being provided space for walk and exercise, his sister Aleema Khan said on Wednesday.

Khan, 70, was arrested on August 5, 2023, and shifted to Attock jail after a court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana (national treasury gifts) graft case. Following the suspension of the sentence by the Islamabad High Court, he was re-arrested in the cipher case and shifted to the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi last week.

“I met Imran Khan in jail and found him happy, however, he lost weight and he is not being provided space for walk and exercise,” Aleema Khan told journalists outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here.

She said Khan is reading the Quran and other books in jail and his spirits are high.

She added that Khan has expressed her disappointment over President Arif Alvi’s failure to give an election date despite the dissolution of the National Assembly in August.

Meanwhile, Aleema Khan and her sister Uzma Khan appeared before the ATC in a case related to the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9.

The police sought the arrest of both sisters. The police said Khan’s sisters have been declared guilty by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) thus their arrest is sought for further investigation.

Their counsel Burhan Moazzam Malik said Khan’s sisters had not been nominated in the FIR and demanded to see any such document that declared the accused as guilty.

The judge adjourned the hearing till October 16.