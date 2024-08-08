Imtiaz Ali announces re-release of “Laila Majnu” starring Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri

The romantic drama, written and presented by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali, is produced by Ali's former wife Preety and Ekta Kapoor. "Laila Majnu," a contemporary adaptation of the classic folklore, initially received a lukewarm response at the box office but has since achieved cult status.

By IANS Published Date - 8 August 2024, 12:45 PM

New Delhi: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has said that “Laila Majnu”, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, will re-release nationwide on Friday, days after the 2018 film hit the screens in Srinagar.

The romance drama is written and presented by Imtiaz and directed by his brother Sajid Ali. It is produced by Ali’s former wife Preety and Ekta Kapoor.

“Laila Majnu”, a modern-day adaptation of the classic folklore, received a lukewarm response at the box office but over the years it garnered a cult status.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Imtiaz thanked fans for their love that has led the Hindi film to re-release in cinema halls after six years.

“Laila Majnu back on popular demand!!! Gratitude to your love that pulled it into theatres again after six years!! Re-releasing 9th Aug ‘24 in cinemas nationwide (check picture) congratulations team LM,” he wrote.

The film, shot prominently in Jammu and Kashmir, was re-released in Srinagar on August 2.

Tiwary and Dimri, who later collaborated on the 2020 Netflix film “Bulbbul”, have come a long way in their careers.

Tiwary was last seen in the hit buddy comedy “Madgaon Express”, while Dimri is basking in the success of her recent release “Bad Newz”.