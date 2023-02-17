| In A First Free Online Programme In Stem Open For Registration In India

In a first, free online programme in STEM open for registration in India

Not-for-profit organisation We Speak Science has launched the programme in partnership with insendi, a Study Group company

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: A free online programme to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue academic careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is now open for registration to students in India for the first time.

Not-for-profit organisation We Speak Science has launched the programme in partnership with insendi, a Study Group company. Registration is open to 300 students and the programme will officially commence on February 27, according to a press release.

Students will learn the fundamentals of data science, cell biology and space biology gaining practical knowledge to solve authentic, real-case difficulties the world faces in the 21st century, it said.

The STEM programme includes lectures from Ajit Jaokar, Artificial Intelligence Course Director at the University of Oxford, Prof. Vladimir Pletser, who trained as an astronaut with NASA, David Mackay, a pilot with Virgin Galactic, and We Speak Science founder, Dr Detina Zalli.

To qualify, students should demonstrate an interest in STEM and can enrol at https://wespeakscience.com/enrol/.