In a shocker, married man kills self after girlfriend ends relationship

The man was in a relationship with the woman but she refused to continue it after discovering that he was married and had a child.

By PTI Published Date - 02:01 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Representational Image.

Ballia: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed himself after a woman he was involved with ended their relationship when she discovered that he was married and had a child, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia said on Friday. A case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the woman, the police added.

The police found the man’s body on Wednesday. A bottle of insecticide and a suicide note was also recovered from the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem said.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the woman on the basis of a complaint lodged by the man’s uncle, he said. Faheem added that the man was married and had a three-year-old son.

The man was also in a relationship with the woman but she refused to continue it after discovering his marital status, the official said and added that he took the step out of despair.