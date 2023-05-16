Telangana: Man commits suicide in Medak district

An alleged alcoholic allegedly hanged himself in R Venkatapur village of Ramayampet Mandal late on Monday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Representational Image

Medak: An alleged alcoholic allegedly hanged himself in R Venkatapur village of Ramayampet Mandal late on Monday night.

Family members found Pittala Krishna (27) hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday morning. His family members said Krishna was pushed into a deep financial crisis as he was addicted to liquor.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to Area Hospital Ramayampet for postmortem.