Telangana: Man commits suicide in Medak district

Medak: An alleged alcoholic allegedly hanged himself in R Venkatapur village of Ramayampet Mandal late on Monday night.
Family members found Pittala Krishna (27) hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday morning. His family members said Krishna was pushed into a deep financial crisis as he was addicted to liquor.
A case was registered and the body was shifted to Area Hospital Ramayampet for postmortem.