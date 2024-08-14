In-charge officers administer Mancherial SRO; Sub-Registrars on long leaves

The Mancherial Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) is administered by in-charge officers with regular Sub-Registrars taking long leaves at regular intervals, affecting services for the public and realtors

Mancherial SRO is one of the major units of the Stamps and Registrations department and fetches around Rs.5 crore to the government per annum. However, Sub-Registrars posted here are often taking long leave citing various reasons, irking applicants for registrations of properties. About 15 in-charge Sub-Registrars have worked here from 2020 to 2024, indicating the situation.

Recently posted Sub-Registrar Priyanka is on a two-month long leave in view of her marriage. Earlier, her predecessor Balakishan was on leave from the first week of April to till July 31 though he discharged duties for a week for every two months, citing preparation for Group I service.

In absence of the regular SRs, senior assistants are posted as in-charges to carry out registrations.

“Not only the general public, but also real estate developers are facing inconvenience due to prolonged leaves by Sub-Registrars working with Mancherial SRO, an important centre for the stamps and registration department in north Telangana. Higher officials should take steps to address the issue,” Mancherial Real Estate Association president Vudem Venkata Swamy told ‘Telangana Today.’

Members of the association recently met Revenue Minister Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy urging him to take steps to ensure Sub-Registrar discharge duties regularly, avoiding inconvenience to the public.

Though the issue was brought to the notice of local MLA K Premsagar Rao, no action was taken.

The applicants and real estate developers point out that some of the senior assistants might not be familiar with executing registrations of assets, marriages and other transactions on par with Sub-Registrars. They also said that the administration of the unit was also being affected due to absence of regular officers and supervision by higher officials.

When asked, in-charge Sub-Registrar Srinivas Reddy said that steps were being taken to avoid inconvenience to the public and to ensure smooth process of registrations. He stated that the Sub-Registrars were tasked with revision of land values hitting services in the month of July.