Telangana to upgrade 25 ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres instead of 65 in first phase

In the first phase, Hyderabad will have the highest number of ATCs, with five centres becoming operational

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 16 July 2024, 12:27 PM

Hyderabad: The State government, which initially planned to convert 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), has reportedly decided to upgrade 25 ITIs in the first phase due to infrastructural and logistical challenges.

According to sources, the remaining ITIs would be transformed in subsequent phases. In the first phase, Hyderabad will have the highest number of ATCs, with five centres becoming operational.

Sources said the Department of Employment has estimated that each centre would require an additional 12 to 15 Assistant Technical Officers for teaching modern courses in the newly established ATCs.

With almost half of the posts of instructors lying vacant in the government ITIs of the State, the government was hoping to hire staff under neighbourhood services for teaching new courses, the sources added.

The State government is aiming to train around 1 lakh individuals each year through these ATCs. The government has entered into a 10 years Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 65 ITIs as ATCs in the State. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy formally laid the foundation stone for ATC at Mallepally ITI on June 18.

This initiative, with an estimated Budget of Rs 2,700 crore, includes various courses, infrastructure improvements, and human resources development. Tata Technologies has partnered with the government to bring these plans to fruition. The State government will contribute Rs 307.96 crore and the TTL’s share will be Rs 2016.25 crore.

The government is planning to introduce Industry 4.0 courses in these ATCs, including long-term and short-term programmes, and bridge courses to meet industrial skill demands, as part of this initiative. Some of the cutting-edge courses include, Product Design Development, Advanced Manufacturing, IoT Digital Instrumentation, Process Control Automation, Additive Manufacturing, Modern Automotive Maintenance, Prototyping Industrial Robotics, AI-Based Virtual Welding and Painting.

The TTL had already employed 130 experts to impart training for youth in ATCs. Over all, 5,860 people would be trained in six types of long-term courses every year. Training in short term courses will be offered to 31,200 people. Four lakh people will be trained over the next 10 years in these ATCs.