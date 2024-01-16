| In Two Incidents 12 Held For Gambling In Asifabad

In two incidents, 12 held for gambling in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 10:45 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In two different incidents, twelve persons were arrested for allegedly indulging in banned gambling in two villages of Wankidi mandal.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar said six persons were apprehended while committing the offence on the outskirts of Indani village on Tuesday, following a fip. Liquid cash Rs 8,710 was seized from their possession.

On Monday evening, four persons were taken into custody when they were involved in the gambling on the peripherals of Velgi village. Liquid cash Rs 3,620 was seized from the four.