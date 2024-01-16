Man held for smuggling 250 quintals PDS rice in Nirmal

Nirmal: A man was apprehended for allegedly smuggling rice grains meant for public distribution system, by a van at Degaon village in Bhainsa mandal on Monday. As many as 250 quintals of the rice and the van were seized from him.

Bhainsa Rural Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said that Shaik Moiz from Nizamabad was taken into custody while diverting the grains from Nizamabad to Bhainsa, following a tip.

Moiz, the driver of the vehicle reportedly confessed to smuggling the grains from Telangana to Maharashtra.

The accused person and the rice were handed over to the revenue officials for further action.