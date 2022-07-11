Incessant rains continue to lash several parts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:05 AM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: There is no respite from heavy rains in several parts of the State as incessant rains continue to lash on Monday.

Nearly 20 locations in the State recorded over 10 CM rainfall. Till 7 am today, highest rainfall of 18.9 CM was recorded at Kollur in Mancherial, 16. 3 CM at Karkagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem and 16.2 CM in Mutharam Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Several areas in Mulugu, Peddapalli, Jagityal and Warangal also received over 10 CM rainfall.

The State average rainfall was 29.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 6.0 mm. The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 11 is 395.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 203.9 mm.

Following heavy rains, there is steady inflow of water into different irrigation projects. Sriram Sagar project received 85,740 cusecs and the current water level in the project is 1087 feet against the FRL of 1091.

Similarly, Taliperu project in Bhadradri Kothagudem received 29,145 cusecs and officials have opened 19 gates to release 26,182 cusecs downstream.

The Met department has issued rain red alert for a few districts in the State till Wednesday. Accordingly, the Telangana Government has declared three days holiday to all education institutions and exams in universities have also been postponed.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed district administrations to set up control rooms and the monitor the situation regularly.

