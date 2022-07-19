Incessant rains infuse life into seasonal waterfalls of Adilabad

Published Date - 11:54 AM, Tue - 19 July 22

A view of Chintalamadara waterfalls near Chintalamadara village in Tiryani mandal and A view Darloddi waterfall on the outskirts of Darloddi village in Adilabad Rural mandal . Photo: Lingampalli Krishna

Adilabad: Seasonal waterfalls of the district are flowing in full glory following heavy rains in the last week. They are being swarmed by nature lovers and locals who are sharing photos and videos of the nature wonders on social media platforms.

The erstwhile Adilabad district is a cradle of hundreds of waterfalls. One can find scores of nature wonders across Sahyadri ranges and other hillocks. Popular waterfalls such as Kuntala in Neradigonda mandal and Pochera of Boath mandal, Mitte of Lingapur and Gundala in Tiryani mandals have already rumbled back to life, beaconing tourists and nature aficionados belonging to several parts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, certain seasonal waterfalls that live for a short time during the monsoon have come alive. Thanks to the torrential rains. For instance, scenic Darloddi waterfall, a series of five waterfalls in Khandal village, another at Lohara in Adilabad Rural mandal, Gunjala waterfall in Tamsi mandal, Peddagundam in Echoda mandal of Adilabad district are attracting nature lovers and locals for the past few days.

Similarly, Chintalamadara waterfall of Tiryani mandal, Doddulayi waterfalls in Penchikalpet mandal, Babejhari waterfalls in Kerameri mandal, Shivapelli in Chintalamanepalli mandal. Siddeshwara waterfalls located in dense forests to Loadpalli village in Penchikalpet mandal, Sammakka-Sarakka waterfall near Krushnepalli village of Bejjur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district are drawing attention of the nature lovers and dwellers of surrounding villages.

The incessant rains infused life into many other unexplored nature wonders situated in remote parts and deep inside of jungles of the two districts. However, their existence comes to the fore only when some adventurists or tourists capture photos and videos of the spot. Many of the seasonal waterfalls were once unknown to the mainstream.

Lingampalli Krishna, an avid wildlife photographer of Adilabad town, the water gushing from limestone hillocks at Chintalamadara waterfalls captivated his heart. The blue color of water and serene ambience complimented by chirpings of birds are the assets of the nature wonder. A single-lane road was laid from the village to the fall for the convenience of tourists, he stated.

Visitors are advised to take precautionary measures and to hire guides from nearby villages to locate and spend at these waterfalls. They are requested to find out the condition of roads before the start of their trip as the rains battered many stretches and bridges. They have to carry eatables, snacks and drinking water considering poor basic amenities at these nature wonders.