Independence Day celebrations: Free entry to Buddhavanam on August 15

Published Date - 03:53 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Visitors will be permitted free entry into the Buddhavanam – the Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, Nagarjuna Sagar on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah said as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence, visitors would be provided free entry into Buddhavanam. Tourists and visitors can avail the opportunity of visiting different segments of the Buddhavanam on August 15 on free of cost.

Telangana State Tourist Development Corporation has developed the Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar.