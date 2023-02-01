India beat NZ by 168 runs in 3rd T20I, clinch series 2-1

India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1

By PTI Published Date - 10:43 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Indias Shubman Gill (C) and teammate Hardik Pandya (R) celebrate Indias win at the end of the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Ahmedabad: India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1 here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, India posted a massive 234 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill’s (126 not out) maiden T20I ton, and then shot New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 35.

Hardik Pandya grabbed four wickets for 16 runs while Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India: 234 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 126 not out, Rahul Tripathi 44, Hardik Pandya 30; Daryl Mitchell 1/6).

New Zealand: 66 all out in 12.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 35; Hardik Pandya 4/16).