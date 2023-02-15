India becomes No 1 team in all formats

India are four rating points ahead of Australia in the Test rankings and a win in the second Test, starting Friday, will aid their push for entering second consecutive World Test Championship Final

Dubai: India on Wednesday claimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings to become the number one ranked side in all three formats of the game.

India’s big innings and 132-run win over Australia in the first Test catapulted the ‘Men in Blue’ to the top spot, dislodging the Pat Cummins-led team. Already the top T20 side, India had reached the number one spot in ODIs last month after beating New Zealand 3-0.

India (115) are four rating points ahead of Australia (111) in the Test rankings and a win in the second Test, starting Friday, will not only consolidate their top spot but also aid their push for entering second consecutive World Test Championship Final. India need to win the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final.

Among individuals, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to the second spot in the Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket show against Australia in Nagpur. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th position, courtesy his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener.

The spin duo haunted Australia in the first Test between by sharing 15 wickets between them as India won by an innings 132 runs inside three days. Among other Indian bowlers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who too has been out of action since September last due to a lower back stress fracture, is placed fifth.

In the Test batting chart, India captain Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his match-defining ton in Nagpur. He gained two spots to be at number eight. Rohit came to the crease after Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings, then made the wicket look all-but tame with an assured 120 that set the tone for the rest of the match.