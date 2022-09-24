Hyderabad: India vs Australia stats at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Hyderabad: The ongoing three-match T20I series between India and Australia is level at 1-1, and the series decider game is all set to take place in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium hosted two T20I matches since it was established in 2004. The first ever T20I match at the stadium was supposed to take place between Australia and India on October 13 (2017), but it was called off due to a wet outfield caused by heavy rain.

However, the 55,000-capacity stadium hosted its first T20I match in 2019. India played West Indies on 6 December 2019. And, Hyderabad cricket fans couldn’t have asked for anything more as India gunned down a huge total of 205 runs and beat the West Indies by 6 wickets. Virat Kohli made 94 off 50 balls to give team India and Hyderabadis a memorable win.

T20I matches held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

India vs Australia – October 13, 2017 – Match abandoned.

India vs West Indies – December 6, 2019 – India won by 6 wickets.

Spread across 15 acres, the stadium has hosted 6 ODI matches and 5 Test matches.

India and Australia have played three ODI matches at the RGI Stadium, but the Indian team managed to win only one match.

Men in Blue also played a Test match against Australia and beat them by an innings and 135 runs in 2013.

T20I stats at the Stadium

Highest individual score and most runs scored: Virat Kohli – 94 not out.

Best bowling figures: Yuzuvendra Chahal, 4 overs – 36 runs and 2 wickets.

Highest partnership: 100-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul

Most no of sixes: Virat Kohli – 6 sixes

Most no of fours: Virat Kohli – 6 fours.

The match will begin at 7:00 pm on 25 September 2022.