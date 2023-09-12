India Game Developers Conference to come alive in Hyderabad on Nov 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Riding high after last year’s success, the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) is back with a bang in its 15th annual avatar. South Asia’s biggest and most significant developer conference will come alive at HICC, Hyderabad from November 2 to 4 with over 4,000 attendees, 150 plus speakers and more than 100 hyperactive sessions.

Fuelled by a robust ecosystem of developers and users, the Indian gaming industry has emerged as the world’s second largest market. It is estimated that by 2028, the Indian gaming market could touch $10 billion annually.

In 2022, the vast expanse of gamers in the country had exceeded 400 million, clocking an impressive 40 million growth over the previous year. The massive 600 million plus smartphone user-base has given it a significant push.

On the conference agenda this year, is a mix of interactions, awards and game-centred activities, an Investor-Publisher Connect linking them with studios and developers, IGDC Awards to identify and reward game developers and studios across multiple categories; and a unique Build Your Own Game (BYOG) game jam.