India Horeca Expo to be held in Hyderabad from September 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

India Horeca Expo will be displaying over 100 brands and 1000 products that serves the hotel, restaurant and catering industry.

Hyderabad: The 6th India Horeca Expo, an exclusive B2B Event that brings the Food & Hospitality fraternity together once in a year in this Deccan Land, and helps meet face-to-face and build key relationships with key buyers and decision makers of the hospitality and food service industry, will be held at Hall No 2, Hitex Exhibition Centre, from September 22 to 24.

The event will be displaying over 100 brands and 1000 products that serves the hotel, restaurant and catering industry. A variety of exhibitors, including many international brands will showcase their most recent products and IHE will present a platform to discuss the latest innovations and trends in the industry.

Also Read Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas to perform in Hyderabad on September 30

Professionals, decision makers of the hospitality, catering, leisure industries, restaurants, cafes, bakeries and fast food business owners along with engineers, architects, designers will engage themselves in the 3 day B2B Networking Summit, a press release said.

The expo also has concurrent events such as facility management conclave and hospitality design conclave which enable the new entrepreneurs, enthusiastic innovators to learn the trends and way forward to establish themselves to service this industry.