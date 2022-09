| Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas To Perform In Hyderabad On September 30

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:51 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

'Jazbaa – Dilon ko dilon se jodne ka', the live concert by Pankaj Udhas will be held at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium, Madhapur on September 30 at 7 pm

Hyderabad: Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas returns to Hyderabad with a live concert scheduled to be held here on September 30.

Titled ‘Jazbaa – Dilon ko dilon se jodne ka’, the live concert by Pankaj Udhas will be held at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium, Madhapur on September 30 at 7 pm, according to a press release.

The tickets for the concert at available on www.bookmyshow.com and those interested can also call for tickets on Ph. 9818823231, 9355334828.