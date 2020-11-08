India Inc looks forward to enhanced Indo-US ties as Biden wins

CII President Uday Kotak said, “with rising trade and investment ties between the two countries, the health of our economies are inextricably linked and we must work together during this critical time

New Delhi: India Inc on Sunday hailed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election, while hoping for enhanced ties and cooperation between India and the United States, especially in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulating President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, CII President Uday Kotak said, “with rising trade and investment ties between the two countries, the health of our economies are inextricably linked and we must work together during this critical time to reinvigorate the bilateral economic agenda – facilitating economic growth, enhancing job creation, supporting small business and enabling cooperation in investment-related movement of professionals.”

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said, “The Indo-US economic ties would get deeper into areas of advanced scientific research and development, business to business cooperation in strategic areas.”

“The vaccine development, manufacture and distribution would require immense global cooperation: India and the US would surely be leading such cooperation,” Sood said.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sanjay Aggarwal said: “We look forward to a continued strengthened bilateral trade and investment growth trajectory and defence cooperation between the two nations.” For Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, the US election was also about lessons on leadership.

“Leaders will be judged by what they SAY not just what they DO. Leaders must ultimately represent everyone, not just those who voted for them (and) leaders with decency and values haven’t gone out of fashion.”

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the key sectors to watch for enhanced business cooperation will be energy and the green economy, defence and manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.