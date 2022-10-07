India Khelo Football to launch ‘Football For All’ initiative

Hyderabad: India Khelo Football (IKF), with the social initiative of AIMS Media Walk With A Difference, (WWAD) is set to launch ‘Football For All’, an initiative for raising awareness and promoting societal acceptance for people with special needs.

While IKF is a non-profit football platform connecting Indian football grassroots with the professional football ecosystem, AIMS Media’s social initiative ‘Walk With A Difference’ is India’s first-of-its-kind talent recognition platform for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the field of clothing, fashion, arts, and sports.

The combined initiative of ‘Football For All’ aims at driving awareness and promoting inclusivity for PwDs via football. During the grand finale of WWAD on November 19, 2022, IKF and AIMS Media will host a football event to mark the commencement of this initiative while laying the roadmap for 2023 to host ‘Football For All’ across the country.

The shortlisted 30 participants will perform in front of a jury panel honoring every participant with a certificate of participation, a titled sash, exciting goodies, a cash prize of Rs 25000 each, and opportunities to work with creative professionals and corporations.

Commenting on this partnership for inclusivity, Rakesh Dhasmana, Convener of WWAD, said, “We are delighted to join hands with India Khelo Football to expand WWAD’s initiative into the sports spectrum. We will be presenting the roadmap on the event day around Football For All with an element of surprise.

Since its inception, WWAD aims to bridge the talent recognition gap for PwDs through a platform that is tailored especially for them. We take pride in our ‘Football for All’ initiative and believe that it will help raise awareness for the participation of PwDs in multiple sectors while making the game more inclusive.”

Hitesh Joshi and Phani Bhushan, Founding Members of India Khelo Football said, “Football for All is our extended effort in partnership with WWAD to let PwDs showcase their love for the game. We think sports, especially football, can be very therapeutic for everyone. We want to drive inclusivity through our initiative so people can more openly discuss disabilities in the field. We are deeply grateful to WWAD for allowing us the opportunity to partner with them to host the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.”