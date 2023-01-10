India logs 121 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hrs

India on Tuesday witnessed a marginal decline in Covid cases with 121 infections registered in the last 24 hours, against the previous day's 170 count, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

12:20 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

The active caseload has declined to 2,319 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the total positive cases.

According to the data, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.11 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.07 per cent.

The recovery of 172 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,47,174. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,69,568 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 91.23 crore.

With 56,829 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.14 crore as of this morning.