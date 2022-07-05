India logs 13,086 Covid cases, 19 deaths

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:10 AM, Tue - 5 July 22

New Delhi: India reported 13,086 Covid cases in past 24 hours against previous day’s 16,135 count, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In the same period, 19 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,242.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,14,475 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent total positive cases.

The recovery of 12,456 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,91,933. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also declined to 2.90 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 3.81 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,51,312 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.44 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.09 crore, achieved via 2,58,74,950 sessions.

Over 3.69 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.