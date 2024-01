| Covid Jn 1 Update 31 New Cases In Telangana In January 2024 Covid New Variant Cases Rise In India

COVID JN.1 Update: 31 New Cases In Telangana In January 2024 | COVID New Variant Cases Rise In India

Telangana has seen 22 JN.1.1 and nine JN.1 cases, becoming the predominant COVID strains in the region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 05:08 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana has seen 22 JN.1.1 and nine JN.1 cases, becoming the predominant COVID strains in the region. Despite low testing rates, 31 individuals tested positive for these variants between December 2023 and January 2024. Karnataka has reported the highest number of cases.

