India records 126 fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality

By PTI Updated On - 12:59 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 126 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload surged to 1,835, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country’s Covid death toll stands at 5,30,757 with one latest fatality reported in Karnataka, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,502).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,910, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.