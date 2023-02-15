Backaches linked to Vitamin D deficiency

Moreover, NIMS study says if someone is vulnerable to fractures and has brittle bones, this may be causative factor

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 12:00 AM, Wed - 15 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: If you are struggling with chronic low backache that refuses to go away despite numerous medications or know someone who is vulnerable to fractures and has brittle bones, then chances are that severe deficiency of Vitamin D might be a significant causative factor for such medical conditions.

A majority of the modern workforce across multiple sectors spend a lot of time indoors, hunched in front of computers for long hours, making them vulnerable to backaches. Thanks to modern lifestyle, time spent outdoors and getting exposed to naturally occurring Vitamin D and exercising has reduced significantly. In fact, by the time individuals cross their 40’s, the body starts to steadily lose muscle mass and bone density, making them vulnerable to bone injuries.

To understand the correlations between low back pain, fractures and levels of Vitamin D among patients, the orthopedic department of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) had in recent years (2019-21) conducted two-major Randomized Controlled Trials (RCT) studies that were published in the Journal of Clinical Orthopedics and Trauma by Elsevier.

In both the studies, which included nearly 100 patients each, the NIMS clinical teams led by senior orthopedic, Dr Maheshwar Lakkireddy, indicated that severe deficiency of Vitamin D (Hypovitaminosis D) is the causative factor for lower backaches and it should be addressed to reduce osteoporosis, a medical condition in which bones become brittle, as people age.

“Proper evaluation and adjunctive Vitamin D supplementation can effectively break the vicious cycle of low back ache with significant improvement in serum Vitamin D levels, effective relief of pain and significant functional improvement without any adverse effects,” they said.

In relation to patients with hip fractures, the NIMS study said ‘High prevalence of Hypovitaminosis D in patients presenting with hip fractures implicates the necessity for effective supplementation of vitamin D in elderly patients along with anti-osteoporotic regimens for effective prevention and appropriate management of osteoporotic hip fractures”.

“Our studies have indicated that there is a definite need for effective supplementation of Vitamin D among elderly individuals and regular exercising that will go a long way in helping such individuals lead a quality life,” says Dr Maheshwar, who now Heads Orthopedics at AIIMS, Bibinagar.