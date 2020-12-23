India records 23,950 new Covid cases, 333 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 333 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of fatalities to 1,46,444, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The number of recoveries in the past 24 hours were 26,895.

By | Published: 10:18 am

New Delhi: A day after recording the lowest number of cases since July, India on Wednesday witnessed 23,950 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,00,99,066 cases.

India recorded 333 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of fatalities to 1,46,444, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The number of recoveries in the past 24 hours were 26,895.

Till now, 96,63,382 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,89,240 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.65 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

A total of 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Over 75 per cent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

A new virulent strain of the Covid-19 virus has appeared in the UK and Africa. The mutant is said to be 70 per cent more aggressive, according to reports. Flights and other forms of transport to and from the UK are being shut down.

On Monday, India announced the suspension of all flights to and from the UK from December 23 till 31. All flights from India to the UK shall also stand temporarily suspended during the period, said the Centre.