India records 756 new Covid cases on Sunday

India has recorded 756 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 4,049

By PTI Published Date - 02:45 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

New Delhi: India has recorded 756 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 4,049, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Five deaths — two each from Kerala and Maharashtra and one from Jammu and Kashmir — have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases began to again increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, a maximum increase in single day cases was reported on December 31, 2023 when 841 cases were reported, official sources said.

Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation.

“The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality,” the sources stated.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave in April-June 2021. At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh died.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

According to the ministry, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.